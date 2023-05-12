A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Clinton, according to a news release.

Clinton Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of 8th Avenue South shortly before 2:30 p.m. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation by Clinton Police, who ask that anyone with information call 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.