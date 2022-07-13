One person was transported from the scene for treatment after a crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 West, about .2 miles southeast of Illinois Route 84 South, Elizabeth, Ill.

Abel Arambula-Becerra, 62, of Burbank, was the driver of a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer that was parked off the roadway and on the shoulder of Highway 20 West.

A blue 2002 Chevy Silverado, driven by Timothy J. Davis, 18, of Stockton, Ill., approached the semi from behind while traveling northwest on Highway 20 West. As the Silverado neared the semi, the Silverado veered off the roadway and onto the shoulder. The front end of the Silverado then collided with the rear driver’s side of the semi trailer.

AirCare 3 transported Davis from the scene to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford.

Arambula-Becerra was not injured, the release says. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were Elizabeth Ambulance, Elizabeth Fire Department, AirCare 3 Helicopter, and Department of Transportation.