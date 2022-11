One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22.

Photo courtesy Bryan Bobb

According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be strewn across the roadway and 30th Avenue was shut down for a period of time. The incident remains under investigation.