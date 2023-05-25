A 22-year-old Freeport, Ill., man was injured Wednesday in a crash in Jo Daviess County, according to a news release.

At 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Jo Daviess County dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a traffic crash with injuries on East Loran Road just east of South Beyer Road in rural Mount Carroll, Ill. Deputies learned that Jeffrey M. Willson had been operating a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on East Loran Road, the release says.

The pickup was pulling a trailer loaded with a farm tractor. Jeffrey Willson lost control of the pickup and trailer causing the pickup to leave the roadway into the north ditch. Willson’s pickup went through a fence, down an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest in a pasture, according to the release.

A passenger in the pickup, Samuel R Willson, 55, was transported from the scene by Stockton EMS to FHN Hospital. Jeffrey Willson, who was not injured in the crash, was cited for failure to reduce speed/accident, the release says.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting agencies include Stockton Police and Stockton EMS.