A 67-year-old East Dubuque, Ill., woman was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 20 and North Imbus Lane in rural East Dubuque for a crash. A vehicle driven by Janet Ricke, 67, was headed east on Highway 20 when she attempted to negotiate a left turn into the crossover, the release says.

According to the release, Ricke lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the turn. It overturned and came to rest in the drainage culvert.

Ricke was able to get out of the vehicle with assistance, received medical attention, then was transported by Galena EMS to Mercy Hospital. The crash remains under investigation, the release says.

Assisting agencies included East Dubuque Police, Menominee Dunleith Fire Department, and Galena EMS.