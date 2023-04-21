A 48-year-old Byron, Ill., man was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after a rollover crash Thursday morning, according to a new release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Dispatch center received a 911 call about a rollover accident with injuries near the intersection of U. S. Highway 20 and Glen Hollow Road in rural Galena, according to a news release. Through an investigation it was determined that Robert Baker was traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 about one-quarter mile west of Glen Hollow Road in a 2005 Dodge Viper.

Baker lost control of the car, crossed the center line, went into the eastbound lanes ditch, and then rolled. Baker was transported to Mercy Dubuque for non-life-threatening injuries, the release says.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Galena Fire Department, Galena Police and Galena EMS.