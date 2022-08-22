A Davenport man is at the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident this afternoon.

Bettendorf Police, Fire, and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange on Monday, August 22 at 1:28 p.m. An investigation determined that a 63-year-old man was operating a 2013 Victory motorcycle, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a guardrail and bridge structure. He was transported to Genesis East and subsequently transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Bettendorf Police were assisted on the scene by the Iowa DOT, Iowa DOT Highway Helper and Iowa State Patrol. The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of family. The incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.