1 injured in motorcycle crash that ties up Harrison Street on Saturday

At least one person was transported from the scene after a crash involving two motorcycles shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 32nd and Harrison streets, Davenport.

A witness told Local 4 News he saw the crash and saw a man taken from the scene. Traffic remained congested in the area for at least 45 minutes while police investigated the crash, a tow truck arrived and debris was removed.

We do not know the extent of the injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.