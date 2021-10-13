1 injured in officer-involved shooting

An officer with the Davenport Police Department is now on administrative leave following a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon that resulted in one person injured.

Davenport Police observed a wanted subject at approximately 3:37 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, a news release says.

After a short foot pursuit, uniformed officers attempted to take the subject into custody.

Police say the armed subject “refused to comply and continued to ignore officer’s commands, at which time an officer discharged their firearm.”

Officers took the suspect into custody and secured the scene.

The subject, injured by gunfire, was provided initial medical treatment on scene before being transported to Genesis Medical Center by Medic.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, and an outside agency — the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation — is investigating this incident.

No further information is available at this time.