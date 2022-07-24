The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation. The Galesburg Police Department is being assisted in this case by the Illinois State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release from Chief Russell Idle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.