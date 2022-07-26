One person is recovering from a stabbing in Parkview yesterday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 emergency call of an assault with a subject who was stabbed near the intersection of Manor Drive and Lincoln Avenue in Parkview on July 25. The victim was taken to Genesis East Hospital by Medic Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made. Further information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 326-8625.