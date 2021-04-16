1 injured in pedestrian hit-and-run following argument; suspect to appear in court

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

An Illinois man is set to appear in court following a hit-and-run pedestrian traffic crash with injuries that happened last week.

Around 9:55 a.m. on April 7, deputies from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stevens Street, near East Humphreys Avenue in rural Rock Falls.

The driver of the sole vehicle involved — Donald L. Legel, of Rock Falls — was attempting to leave a residence after having a verbal argument with Michael R. Marschang, of Lyndon, Ill.

When Legel entered into his vehicle and began to leave, Marschang started running beside it, yelling for Legel to stop.

Marschang jumped in front of the vehicle driven by Legel, colliding with it.

Legel continued on, leaving the scene.

Marschang was transported to CGH Rock Falls Medical Center for further treatment.

Crews from the Rock Falls Fire Department were also present.

Legel was cited for failure to give information and render aid.

He has a court date set for May 24 in Morrison, Ill.