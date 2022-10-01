A 29-year-old Hanover man was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 84 South about .5 miles north of West Sawmill Road in rural Elizabeth, Illinois.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., according to a report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared R. Vesely was driving south on Illinois Route 84 South. He lost control of the vehicle and drove off the paved roadway to the right and into the ditch, the report says.

Vesely’s vehicle struck an access road and crossed to the left side of the roadway, where it overturned several times. Vesely was thrown from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 South, the report says.

He was transported to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford by AIRCARE 3 for treatment of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Elizabeth EMS and Elizabeth Fire Department assisted at the scene.