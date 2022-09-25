One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County.

On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL was driving a 2012 Freightliner semi tractor trailer and Sanjiv Kumar, a 36-year-old man from Fresno, CA was driving a 2003 Volvo semi tractor trailer eastbound on Interstate 80 in Henry County, in the right lane. Kumar’s truck struck the rear of Guzman’s trailer near Milepost 8 and burst into flames. A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Jamie Stubblefield, a 41-year-old woman from LeClaire, was struck by debris in the left lane as it passed Guzman’s truck.

Kumar sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital. Guzman was uninjured. Stubblefield was also uninjured, as were two minors from LeClaire in her vehicle at the time.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed for an extended period for cleanup but all lanes were reopened at 9:57 p.m. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.