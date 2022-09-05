Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case.

On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a scene or a vehicle at that time. At approximately 11 a.m., UnityPoint Trinity Hospital reported that a 16 year old was brought to the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The juvenile was uncooperative with investigators when questioned about the injury.

At approximately 3:41 p.m., an abandoned red 2016 Kia that had been reported stolen out of Rock Island on Saturday, September 3 was located by officers in the 900 block of 14th Avenue. The Kia was found to have been damaged by gunfire and is believed to be the vehicle involved in the earlier shooting incident. No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries or damaged property have been reported.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.