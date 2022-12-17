A 43-year-old Galena, Ill., woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Jo Daviess dispatch center received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail about .1 mile east of North Ford Road, Galena.

Deputies determined that 43-year-old Risalyn M. Van Lent was driving her 2014 BMW SUV east on West Stagecoach Trail east of North Ford Road, the release says. While negotiating a curve in the roadway, which was partially covered in snow, Van Lent’s vehicle left the roadway onto the shoulder.

The SUV then re-entered the roadway, crossing both lanes of traffic before Van Lent over-corrected and entered the ditch to the south. The front of Van Lent’s SUV struck a road sign and a tree before coming to rest with full airbag deployment, according to the release.

Van Lent was transported from the scene by Galena EMS to Midwest Medical Center for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.