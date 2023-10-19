A woman has been hospitalized after a traffic incident between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Silvis this morning, according to a news release from the Silvis Police Department.

On October 19 at about 6:43 a.m., Silvis police officers responded to the area of John Deere Road and 16th Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No traffic citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.

The Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s’ Department, and IDOT assisted with the scene. Anyone who has information relating to the crash should contact the Silvis Police Department at (309) 792-1841.