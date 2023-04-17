A juvenile from Stockton, Illinois is dead and another is injured after a UTV they were riding on rolled over after striking a stump over the weekend.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road for a report of a UTV accident with entrapment Saturday afternoon at about 4:16 p.m. When they arrived, they found a UTV that had been driven on private property by a juvenile, with another juvenile as a passenger. The UTV had struck a stump, rolled over and thrown both individuals and the driver was pinned underneath.

The driver was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead due to the severity of injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.