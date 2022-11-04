A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y

The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says.

Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. She died from her injuries, according to the release. Her passenger, Donnell Mathews, 25, of Galesburg, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Kyle J. Reffett, 39, of Avon, Ill., was airlifted to regional hospital with serious injuries. He was driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade. His passenger, Travis D. Clayton, 30, of Abingdon, Ill., was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 10-year-old girl from Avon, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 7-year-old boy from Avon, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigative details indicate the Hyundai was headed east on U. S. Route 34 near Seminary Street. The Jeep was headed west on U. S. Route 34 in the same area.

The Hyundai left the roadway, traveled through the center median and struck the Jeep head-on, the release says. A total of six occupants were transported to hospitals. No further information was available Friday.