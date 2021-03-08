1 killed, several children injured in two-vehicle collision

On Saturday, just before 4 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 34 in Knox County.

When deputies arrived, they found a black Nissan Altima resting on its top and a damaged red Toyota Prius, both on the east shoulder of the highway.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, the Nissan, driven by Jamal Jenkins, Jr., 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was traveling south when it attempted to pass another vehicle and collided with the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Joshua Baumgardner, 39, of Altona, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas.

Three juveniles in the Nissan, a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old boy, were all transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Jenkins was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jenkins was charged with the following in relation to the accident:

Reckless homicide

Endangering the life or health of a child

Aggravated reckless driving

Child restraint violation

Improper passing on the left

Fail to reduce speed to avoid an accident

Improper lane usage

No valid driver’s license

The crash remains under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Crash Investigation Team.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Accident Reconstruction Team, Galesburg Police Accident Reconstruction Team, Illinois State Police, Knox County Coroner’s Office, Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, and Altona/Oneida/Wataga Fire and Ambulance.