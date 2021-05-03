1 man, 2 women, in custody as Riverdale burglary suspects

A Davenport man and two Riverdale women were behind bars Monday after law-enforcement officials say one suspect in a burglary named the two others as suspects.

David Quay, 35, of Davenport

Police say Quay, who faces charges a felony charge of third-degree burglary, called police and confessed to taking items Jan. 24 from a house on the 200 block of South Kensington St., Riverdale, an arrest affidavit says.

Scott County Deputies took a report for a residential burglary with multiple items taken in Riverdale.

Afterward, deputies found Quay pawning stolen items at a local pawn shop, the affidavit says. Deputies had contact with Quay, who handed them a pill bottle belonging to a victim.

During an interview with a deputy, Quay admitted to the burglary and said Quay and two women planned the burglary while at a hotel in Davenport. Quay told the deputy Quay and Kelly Eplin committed the burglary, the arrest affidavit says.

A deputy reviewed Facebook documents with communications about the burglary between the three suspects, the affidavit says.

Quay, who has pleaded not guilty, was being held Monday on a total $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

A hearing for Quay is set for Tuesday in Scott County Court, with pretrial conferences set for May 19 and a jury trial May 24.

Kelly Eplin, 41, of Riverdale

Eplin, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary in connection with the incident.

Court proceedings for Eplin, who was being held Monday in Scott County jail on $5,000 bond, are set for Wednesday and May 13 in Scott County Court.

Amanda Ramirez, 38, of Riverdale

Ramirez, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in connection with the incident.

Court proceedings for Ramirez, who was being held Monday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, are set for June 3 in Scott County Court.