1 more COVID-19 death, 94 new cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 70s has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county from this virus to 206.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the loved ones of this man,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,933. Currently, 58 patients are hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 10 women in their 40s

· 7 women in their 30s

· 9 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 5 girls in their teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 1 girl infants 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 90s

· 4 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 10 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 6 men in their 40s

· 9 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 3 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department wants to remind you that you can help stop the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer