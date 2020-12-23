1 more death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term-care facility on Wednesday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 228.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this resident,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 10,391. Currently, 55 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 6 women in their 60s

· 9 women in their 50s

· 9 women in their 40s

· 11 women in their 30s

· 4 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 90s

· 2 men in their 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 5 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department would like to remind you that you can help control the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer