1 person dead after car plunges into river at Sunset Marina

UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed with Local 4 News late Sunday that a male died after a vehicle plunged into the Mississippi River at Sunset Marina.

No further information is available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4’s Karla Sosa reports family members of the victims involved arrived on scene before 7 p.m. Sunday, one of which was visibly upset.

She adds crews laid a white sheet on the ground and used it to cover the vehicle retrieved from the river.

EARLIER UPDATE: A heavy presence of emergency crews tended to a river rescue incident that happened before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Marina.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa was at the scene, where she witnessed multiple divers assisting the Davenport and Rock Island fire departments.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

A tow truck arrived on scene to pull a vehicle out of the river containing at least one occupant.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

River Rescue at Sunset Marina in Rock Island pic.twitter.com/bJnnWFu8zg — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) November 8, 2021

Davenport Fire Dept., Rock Island Fire Dept. are on boats helping with the rescue — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) November 8, 2021