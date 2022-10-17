The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat.

A woman was found lying nearby and was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. The garage was listed as a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Galesburg Fire Department investigators.