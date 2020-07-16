2 people shot inside Northpark Mall

UPDATE: Davenport Police say that two people were injured as a result of gunfire on Thursday afternoon around 5:15 PM.
When officers arrived on scene they saw the two victims and began giving first aid. One adult male was transported to Genesis Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. One adult female was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Preliminary information indicated a dispute between two groups of people escalated into shots being fired.
As of 7:00 PM detectives are still investigating at the scene.
We’ll provide more information as it comes to our newsroom.
EARLIER: A man was shot inside of NorthPark Mall in Davenport on Thursday near the Orange Julius.
He was taken away in an ambulance.
Part of the mall was blocked off.