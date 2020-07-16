2 people shot inside Northpark Mall

UPDATE: Davenport Police say that two people were injured as a result of gunfire on Thursday afternoon around 5:15 PM.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the two victims and began giving first aid. One adult male was transported to Genesis Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. One adult female was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicated a dispute between two groups of people escalated into shots being fired.

As of 7:00 PM detectives are still investigating at the scene.

We’ll provide more information as it comes to our newsroom.

EARLIER: A man was shot inside of NorthPark Mall in Davenport on Thursday near the Orange Julius.

He was taken away in an ambulance.

Part of the mall was blocked off.

Part of the mall is currently closed off. pic.twitter.com/77oc5LHTly — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) July 16, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: A man has been shot inside of North Park Mall in Davenport near the Orange Julius @WHBF pic.twitter.com/ZdkSDsDdnj — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) July 16, 2020