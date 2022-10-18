A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend.

Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the front yard of a residence who was actively bleeding from his leg. The victim said that he was stabbed multiple times by a juvenile relative during a fight. The 15-year-old man was still present at the residence and was arrested. The victim was transported to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center by paramedics where he was treated for three stab wounds to his leg.

The 15-year-old was transported to the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg on charges of Battery, Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.