Police respond to a crash between a car and truck around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 100 block of 1st Avenue, Silvis. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

One person is now injured after a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Silvis.

Around 4 p.m., crews responded to the 100 block of 1st Avenue for a crash between a car and truck.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.