1 transported, 1 cited after Friday crash during snowstorm

One person was transported from the scene and another was cited after a single-vehicle crash during a snowstorm shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call about a crash at the intersection of U. S. Route 20 West and Illinois Route 84 South, a news release says.

Denzel O. Dunn, 29, of Chicago was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu east on U. S. Route 20 and came upon snow-covered roads while he went around a curve on a hill just northwest of Illinois Route 84 South.

He lost control, slide through the intersection, struck a snow bank, entered the ditch and came to rest about 20 yards off the roadway.

Rowmanntha Neeley, 52, of Chicago, his front-seat passenger, was transported by Elizabeth Ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill.

Dunn’s car sustained significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Guy’s Towing.

Dunn was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The crash remains under investigation.