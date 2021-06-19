1 transported after 3-vehicle accident Saturday night

A woman was transported from the scene of a three-vehicle accident shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Locust and Washington streets, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, first on the scene, saw debris in the street from the crash and officers talking to witnesses and those involved. Two cars were badly damaged.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

Davenport Police are on the scene of a crash at Locust and Washington St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/J7S9XSk6Jw — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 20, 2021

