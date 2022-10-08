One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis C. Bardell, 74, of Freeport, Ill., was headed west on Highway 20 when he struck the rear of the vehicle driven by Kevin B. Halminiak, 53, of Chicago, causing Halminiak’s vehicle to overturn on Highway 20, the release says.

Bardell’s vehicle then collided with a vehicle driven by Jeni L. Pearce, 56, of Stockton, Ill., before Bardell’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch of Highway 20.

Halminiak was transported by Stockton Ambulance to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Pearce and Bardell were treated by a Stockton Ambulance crew at the scene.

Bardell was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The crash remains under investigation.