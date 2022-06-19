A 43-year-old Lena, Ill., woman faces charges after an ATV crash shortly after 11:45 p.m. Friday on North Williams Road, one-quarter mile south of West Clinton Street in rural Nora, Ill.

Police were dispatched to the area for a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned that Jessica L. Lawson, 43, was driving a blue 2016 Polaris Ranger south on North Williams Road.

Five juvenile passengers – girls ages 11, 10, and 14; and two 12-year-old boys – were riding in the ATV, the release says.

Lawson tried to negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control of the ATV on loose gravel, overcorrected and overturned the ATV on the road, the release says.

One girl was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital by Warren Ambulance, the release says.

Lawson faces charges of failure to reduce speed/accident and operating a non-highway vehicle on the roadway, the release says.

Warren Police and Fire crews also assisted at the scene, the release says.