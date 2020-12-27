At least 1 transported after car rolls into ditch Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At least one person was transported in an ambulance shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the first station on the scene, saw an ambulance leave the area while police talked with witnesses nearby.

Snow and sometimes a wintry mix had started falling n the area just before the crash, although we do not know whether this was a factor.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story