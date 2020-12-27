At least 1 transported after car rolls into ditch Sunday

At least one person was transported in an ambulance shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the first station on the scene, saw an ambulance leave the area while police talked with witnesses nearby.

Snow and sometimes a wintry mix had started falling n the area just before the crash, although we do not know whether this was a factor.

Police are at a crash site where a car is in a ditch in the area of Kimberly and Wisconsin, Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw an ambulance leave the area. pic.twitter.com/oskgJeF7Qa — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) December 27, 2020