1 transported after fight Tuesday at Spring Valley Apartments, Moline

Police were on the scene after a fight in the area of Spring Valley Apartments, 42nd Street and 11th Avenue, Moline, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors, some visibly upset, gathered in the area where at least two ambulances were parked and one person was transported to a hospital, police said.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a vehicle being towed from the area.

We do not know whether this incident is related to an accident in the area of 34th Street near 12th Avenue that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Local 4 News crews there saw a damaged bicycle in the road and an ambulance leave the scene.