1 transported from crash scene Monday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was transported from a crash at Kimberly Road and Middle Road about 5 p.m. Monday.

Local 4 News, first station at the scene, saw police talking with witnesses by the crash that involved a car and an SUV.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story