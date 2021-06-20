1 transported from crash scene Sunday afternoon

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

One person was transported by ambulance from a crash scene involving two vehicles about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 42nd Street and 14th Avenue, Rock Island.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders in pouring rain at the scene where a Rock Island Arsenal crew provided mutual aid.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story