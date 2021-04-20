1 transported from crash Tuesday night

At least one person was transported by ambulance from a crash at West 2nd and Gaines streets shortly before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw one person transported after the crash at the foot of the Centennial Bridge, Davenport. A dark-colored sedan was demolished, with major front-end damage, in the crash.

We do not know the severity of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed. We will provide details, as soon as they are available, on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com

Emergency responders are at the scene of an accident on West 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport, where an ambulance has arrived. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees EMTs remove a stretcher from the ambulance. #Davenport #crash pic.twitter.com/mP4RytWhdx — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 21, 2021

