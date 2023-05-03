At least one person was transported Wednesday night from the scene of a fire in an apartment complex on the 1900 block of West 40th Street, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew spoke with firefighters who remained at the scene past 11 p.m. after the fire call came in at 9:18 p.m.

At least six cats were rescued from one apartment and given oxygen by emergency responders.

The blaze left extensive damage to a number of apartments on the top floor of the building, firefighters said. There is water and smoke damage throughout the entire structure.

Families stood outside the building. Some children, wrapped in blanked, held toys and pets while parents comforted them. We do not know how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Wednesday. Local 4 News will stay in contact with firefighters to provide updates when they become available.