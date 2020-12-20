1 transported from scene after vehicle crash Saturday night

At least one person was transported from a crash shortly after 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport.

Two vehicles were heavily damaged. Police talked to witnesses and cleaned up debris while a tow truck arrived at the scene. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

