1 transported from scene after vehicle crash Saturday night

At least one person was transported from a crash shortly after 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport.

Two vehicles were heavily damaged. Police talked to witnesses and cleaned up debris while a tow truck arrived at the scene. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

Police remain on the scene of a crash at 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw one person being transported away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/J46bkKfHvL — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) December 20, 2020

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

Police remain on the scene of a crash at 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw one person being transported away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dFt8GrwCjK — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) December 20, 2020