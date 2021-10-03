1 transported with injuries after truck slides on damp road, crashes into ditch

An investigation is underway to find more information regarding a single-vehicle accident with injuries that happened Friday evening in Jo Daviess County.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Jo Daviess County 911 dispatch center received a report of a traffic accident with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail, approximately 1/4 mile east of West Heller Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an individual was operating a white 2008 GMC Sierra truck eastbound on West Stagecoach Trail, east of West Heller Lane, when he attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the damp pavement, crossed the westbound lane of traffic and entered a nearby ditch.

The vehicle then collided with brush, debris and a tree before coming to rest in the ditch.

Crews identified the driver of the vehicle as Robert W. Berning, 66, of Galena, Ill.

Berning was transported to Midwest Medical Center by Galena Ambulance for treatment of injuries.