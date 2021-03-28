1 transported with minor injuries from Saturday-night crash

Emergency responders were on the scene about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of River Driver and Mound Street, the site of a two-vehicle crash.

A woman who was in one of the cars told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that one person was being transported by ambulance for minor injuries.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed.

