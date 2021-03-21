1 wounded after early-Sunday shooting downtown

One person is now wounded in connection with an overnight shooting in downtown Davenport.
It happened around 1:40 a.m., right before bars began closing for the night.
Local 4 News was the first and only station to arrive at Main Streets, between 3rd and 4th streets, where the area was blocked off to traffic with crime scene tape as police investigated.
Crews were spotted scanning a nearby alley for evidence.
Police also examined a white car in the middle of the street.
Local 4’s Ryan Risky reports via Facebook Live that he overheard people leaving bars say they heard multiple gunshots.
He also reports another police presence was investigating the area of 5th and Brady streets in relation to this incident.
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
This is one of many incidents to happen overnight in the Quad Cities.
