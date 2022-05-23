Charges have been announced against the suspect driver in a fatal 1-74 pedestrian walkway incident.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed 10 counts against Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline. Moline Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the new 1-74 bridge in Moline at approximately 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Officers found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle that drove through the walkway. One victim, Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims’ names have not been released. They remain in critical condition.

The suspect driver later was located in East Moline, where she was seen getting out of a white Cadillac Escalade SUV, matching witness’s statements from the 1-74 bridge accident. Harris was taken to Unity Point on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released from Unity Point and taken into custody by Moline Police Officers. Formal charges were filed Monday, May 23.

Harris has been charged with this following:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, causing death or great bodily harm

Three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury

Three counts of aggravated reckless driving

One count of reckless homicide

Harris is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bond in the Rock Island County Jail.