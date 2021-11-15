“10 Easy Ways to Photograph Your Pet” to benefit Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Whether it be for sending cards or posting on social media, Quad Citians love including their furry friends for the pictures they take and share. But what if you just can’t seem to get that perfect shot of Fluffy or Fido??

Learn how to photograph your pet and create images you will cherish forever at at the virtual Zoom pet photography class “10 Easy Ways to Photograph Your Pet.” Attendees will learn about lighting, composition, working with pets indoors and outdoors, storytelling and cameras and videos, and they will need to have their own camera; cellphones, point and shoot, and DSLR cameras are all perfect for the class.

Learn “10 Easy Ways to Photograph Your Pet” from Lisa with Francescon Portraiture Sunday, December 5, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Registration is $20, and 100% of the fee will be donated to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. For information and to register, click here or call (309) 269-5013.