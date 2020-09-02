10 more counties to receive FEMA Individual Assistance

Gov. Reynolds announced that an extra 10 counties impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho have been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.

Residents and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties can now apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

Residents in the 11 approved counties may apply online at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or business owner that’s been affected by a disaster, FEMA Individual Assistance can provide help with programs and services to ensure recovery. That includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, and medical expenses.

Gov. Reynolds originally requested a total of 27 counties be approved for the Individual Assistance. Through validation and assessment by FEMA, only 16 of the counties did not have sufficient damage to be approved. Linn County was the first to be approved on Aug. 20.

Visit https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs for more information.