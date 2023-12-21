Family and friends of Charly Erpelding will remember her generous spirit in the second-annual “Give Like Charly” Blood Drive today (Dec. 21), scheduled from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.

Honoring the 2022 Bettendorf graduate (who died from cancer 19 days before her 19th birthday), it’s expected to be a bittersweet day, filled with good memories and the community coming together to support the Erpelding family as well as the blood supply, according to a release from ImpactLife (which is running the blood drive).

Charly Erpelding gave the commencement speech for her 2022 Bettendorf graduating class, and died 19 days before her 19th birthday Oct. 10, 2022.

“It will also be one of the biggest blood drives we’ll hold during the holiday season, with more than 100 donors slotted on a very full schedule,” the release said.

Charly Erpelding (Oct. 29, 2003 – Oct. 10, 2022), passed away at age 18, after receiving many blood transfusions during her treatment for cancer. Her family and friends have rallied to support the blood supply during what will be one of the lowest weeks of the year for blood donation, ImpactLife said.

Charly was 8 years old when she battled Ewing Sarcoma and won. Unfortunately, after eight years, she had a recurrence of her bone cancer, and her 2022 treatment was not proving effective, and Charly decided to let go.

“Although her life was short by the definition of time, she loved more and lived happier than most who live far longer,” her obituary said. “Charly’s personality was always bright, her beautiful eyes were unforgettable, and she was always smiling. She loved spending time with her mom and dad and brother, her many cousins, an abundance of friends, and her dogs and cat.

“Charly loved living in this community and her light shone far and wide for all to see and experience. Her toughness is legendary. Her presence is forever etched in this community. Her life, and how she lived it, is a model for all who knew her. She will never be forgotten.”

Donors may also schedule appointments at ImpactLife Donor Centers and credit the donation to “Give Like Charly.” For scheduling: call 800-747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or the ImpactLife mobile app.

As part of the “Good Giving” promotion, all presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or equivalent donation to food banks operating in the ImpactLife service region (including River Bend Food Bank, based in Davenport).

“With our Good Giving promotion, we’re offering donors the opportunity to increase the impact of their donation,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife. “We know volunteer donors want to do all they can to support their community. Supporting food needs as well as the blood supply is a great way to give back at this critical time of year.”

Charly was first diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma (a type of bone cancer) at age 8.

Through Dec. 31, all donors who come to give blood at ImpactLife donation centers and mobile blood drives will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of a gift card or equivalent value donation to support food banks. The value of the gift card or donation will vary depending on the type of donation procedure (for example, whole blood, platelets, or double red cell).

For donations made through Dec. 31:

Whole blood donation – at mobile blood drives and donor center locations $20 gift card or donation

Double red cell donation; plasma only donation $25 gift card or donation

Platelet donation (and the donor has given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) $25 gift card or donation

(and the donor has given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) Platelet donation (and it is the donor’s first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) $50 gift card or donation

(and it is the donor’s first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) FIRST lifetime registration (all types) with ImpactLife (at mobile blood drives and donor center locations $50 gift card or donation



“This is such a wonderful partnership,” said Nancy Renkes, president & CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “We are extremely grateful to ImpactLife and their donors and love the creativity philanthropic nature of this campaign. The best ideas are ones where everyone benefits, and this falls into that category.”