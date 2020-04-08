100 ventilators arrive in Illinois from California

A shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in Illinois from California on Tuesday night.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker thanked the people of California and Governor Gavin Newsom on Twitter.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the people of California & to @CAgovernor Gavin Newsom, who sent us 100 ventilators overnight for use by patients here in Illinois.



It's truly incredible to work with elected officials across the nation who are providing real leadership. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 7, 2020

The California National Guard is flying ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush or COVID-19 novel coronavirus hospitalizations.

Newsom said the three states are getting some of California’s ventilators a day after he announced the state would lend 500 to states in need.

A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the rest of the state’s machines will go to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia.