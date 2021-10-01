$1,000 cash bond set for man driving while intoxicated

A 27-year-old Burlington man was jailed last week after being pulled over for drunk driving.

The man was stopped at approximately 1:34 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, near Summer Street and Madison Avenue after a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office saw his vehicle cross over the center line multiple times.

Upon speaking to the man, the deputy noticed signs of impairment, and the driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages.

When asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing, the driver refused.

The driver was then asked if he would take a preliminary breath test, which he also refused.

Police identified the driver as Nicolas Alexander Harol Atwood.

Atwood was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated and transported to the Des Moines County Jail.

At the jail, a breath sample was requested from Atwood, and he refused.

Atwood was charged with operating while intoxicated, and his bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.