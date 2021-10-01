$10,000 reward offered to information about woman’s disappearance in 2007

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information about the whereabouts of Janet Tillman, who went missing 14 years ago this month.

Missing since Oct. 28, 2007, she has a scar above her left eye and a scar on her throat.

The Belleville, Ill., Police ask anyone with information to call the police at 618-234-1218, or a tip line at 314-502-9235.

According to The Charley Project, which profiles more than 14,000 cold-case missing persons, Tillman was last seen when she was picked up by a Black man driving a dark red car in the vicinity of Ninth Street and Exchange Avenue in East Saint Louis, Ill., on Oct. 28, 2007. She has not been heard from again.

She lived in the 9500 block of west Main Street in Belleville, and Belleville Police are investigating her disappearance. She left her pets behind, unattended, outside her home.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 5, the day after her birthday. Her family, which includes five siblings, have stated it is uncharacteristic of her to be out of contact with them, and they are afraid for her safety.

Before her disappearance, Tillman frequented the Flying J in Atherton, Ill., and the truck stop on Route 203 in Troy, Ill. Her sister described her as a “street person” who enjoys parties. She has been a prostitute for most of her life, her family has said.

Her disappearance remains unsolved.