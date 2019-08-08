10,000 school supply items given to lower income families in the QC

MOLINE, Illinois- More than 10,000 school supplies are were given to low-income families in the Quad Cities on Wednesday.

Stuff the Bus has been going on for about ten years, helping hundreds to thousands of families in the Quad Cities. They offered everything from note books, folders, back-packs, all the essentials.



This is a partnership between the Salvation Army and Walmart. The Stuff the Bus school supply drive of 2018 collected about 10,000 school supplies for this year’s distribution, doubling last years amount.



Local 4 spoke with to a parent who has been coming to distribution programs like this for years. She says it lifts a huge financial burden for big families like hers. “It helps a lot, it gets expensive trying to get school supplies for four children and i have two that are in junior high.One that’s going to high school and one going to elementary so the older they get the more expensive it gets, ” says Lashonda Watkins of Moline.

The event is also taking place in the Salvation Army located in Davenport. It ends Wednesday night at 7 pm. It will continue Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.